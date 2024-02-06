Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “,offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global advanced phase change materials market share . The global

market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during 2024-2032.

Advanced phase change materials (PCMs) are innovative substances that can store and release large amounts of thermal energy during the process of melting and solidifying. These materials undergo a phase change at a specific temperature, absorbing or releasing heat in the process. They offer a reliable and sustainable solution for controlling heat transfer and maintaining stable temperatures in several applications. Additionally, advanced PCMs are available in various forms, such as organic, inorganic, and eutectic materials, with their unique range of melting and freezing temperatures, heat capacities, and thermal conductivities. Nowadays, advanced phase change materials are gaining significant attention in various industries, including construction, electronics, transportation, and energy storage, due to their ability to regulate temperatures, improve energy efficiency, and enhance thermal management systems.



Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Trends and Drivers:

The global advanced phase change materials market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure. As the world strives to reduce energy consumption and combat climate change, there is a growing need for innovative materials that can enhance the thermal performance of buildings. Also, advanced PCMs offer a viable solution by effectively storing and releasing thermal energy, reducing the reliance on traditional heating and cooling systems, which can be incorporated into insulation products, building envelopes, and HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance occupant comfort, augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the integration of advanced PCMs with other technologies, such as nanotechnology, is gaining traction, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the incorporation of nanoparticles into PCM matrices enhances their thermal conductivity and improves their overall performance, which opens new opportunities to use advanced PCMs in various high-performance applications, such as electronics cooling, thermal energy storage, and thermal interface materials, further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources and the increasing focus on clean and sustainable energy generation are escalating the demand for efficient energy storage solutions, creating a positive market outlook.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Organic PCM

Inorganic PCM Bio-Based PCM

Breakup by Form:



Encapsulated Non-Encapsulated

Breakup by Application:



Building and Construction

Packaging

HVAC

Textiles

Electronics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



BASF SE

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Climator Sweden AB

Croda International Plc

Phase Change Material Products Limited

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RGEES, LLC.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Salca BV SGL Group

