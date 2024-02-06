US Health Testing Launches Comprehensive 10-Panel Urine Drug Test For Employers And Individuals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) US Health Testing, a leader in health diagnostics and testing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Comprehensive 10-Panel Urine Drug Test, now available for online booking. This innovative service is made possible through a strategic partnership with LabCorp, a global life sciences company known for its high-quality laboratory testing and diagnostics. The collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled drug testing services to both employers and individuals, ensuring workplace safety and personal health.



The newly launched 10-Panel Urine Drug Test is designed to detect a wide range of substances, including but not limited to, cocaine, marijuana (THC), opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines. This broad-spectrum testing is crucial for employers seeking to maintain a drug-free work environment, as well as for individuals who require testing for personal reasons or compliance with legal standards. This test ideal for Drug Rehabilitation Centers, Pain Management Clinics, Addiction Treatment Centers, Healthcare Settings, Transportation and Safety-sensitive industry employers to screening their employees.



Ordering the test is simple and convenient. Customers can easily place their drug test orders online through the US Health Testing website. Upon order placement, customers will be directed to submit their urine sample at the nearest LabCorp facility, where it will be processed with the utmost accuracy and confidentiality. LabCorpï¿1⁄2s extensive network of laboratories ensures that customers can find a convenient location to complete their testing, minimizing disruptions to their daily schedules.



"Our partnership with LabCorp marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive health testing solutions," said Mr. Vijai Chandra, CEO of US Health Testing. "By combining our efforts, we are able to offer a seamless and efficient drug testing process for both employers and individuals. This initiative underscores our commitment to public health and safety, and we are thrilled to make this service readily available to our customers."



The 10-Panel Urine Drug Test is just one of many testing services offered by US Health Testing and LabCorp. Together, they provide a full spectrum of health diagnostics and laboratory tests, catering to a wide array of needs and requirements.



Customers interested in booking a 10-Panel Urine Drug Test or learning more about the range of services available can visit the US Health Testing website for further information and online scheduling. Visit:



About US Health Testing

US Health Testing is a leading provider of health diagnostics and testing solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to promote public health and safety. With a focus on convenience, accuracy, and confidentiality, US Health Testing delivers critical health information to employers and individuals, supporting informed decision-making and healthy living.



About LabCorp

LabCorp is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care through its comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostics solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care.



