Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 9.50 Billion By 2030, At 20% CAGR

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

The global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.65 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.50 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20 % during the forecast period.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: CrowdStrike,Carbon Black (VMware),SentinelOne,Sophos,Symantec (Broadcom),Trend Micro,McAfee,Cylance (BlackBerry),FireEye,Bitdefender,Kaspersky Lab,Cisco,Palo Alto Networks,Microsoft,ESET,F-Secure,Fortinet,Rapid7,Cybereason,Tanium among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

January 25, 2024: Microsoft Industry Clouds deliver technological innovation to help organizations build resiliency and accelerate digital transformation that supports their goals. New capabilities within the 2024 release wave 1 will be available from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024. Release plans are published on Microsoft Learn and updated regularly as capabilities, products, and services are released.

January 8, 2024: Microsoft today announced the launch of an initiative that aims to skill 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools. The program offers comprehensive learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes. With AI revolutionizing the way we work and live, India needs a skilled workforce that can use AI to solve complex problems and create value. Through programs like AI Odyssey, Microsoft is offering opportunities for developers to build solutions for India's growth and showcase their talent to solve real-world problems. To participate in the AI Odyssey, developers need to register on aka/AIOdyssey and access the learning modules and resources. The month-long program is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, regardless of experience level or background. The program has two levels that participants need to complete by January 31, 2024. The first level of the program educates participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This will give them access to useful resources, code samples, and guides to master practical AI skills.

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Segmentation:

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market by Component, Value (USD Billion)

Solutions

Services

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market by Enforcement Point, Value (USD Billion)

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

POS Terminals

Explore Full Report With Table of Contents:

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. With a high adoption rate among businesses and the presence of major players, North America has emerged as a major hub for the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Software market. The growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, along with the region's strong focus on cybersecurity, have driven up demand for EDR solutions. One of the main factors driving the expansion of the EDR Software market in North America is the United States, a significant player in the technology sector. EDR solutions have become increasingly popular as a means of protecting sensitive data and reducing cyber risks due to the nation's vast and varied business landscape, which includes both small and large corporations.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

Why Choose Exactitude Consultancy's Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights.

24×7 customer service available to address client queries.

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports.

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies.

The systematic and methodical market research process.

