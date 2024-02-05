King Charles' Cancer: 10 Things To Know As World Leaders Like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak And Emmanuel Macron React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on February 5.“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the Palace said in a statement.“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it added Read: King Charles' cancer: Who is next in line to succeed the British throne?“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. \"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.\"King Charles' cancer: 10 things to knowBuckingham Palace's announcement comes less than a year and a half after King Charles became the king. Charles' reign began in September 2022, following Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year rule Palace has not disclosed what type of cancer it is. However, it's confirmed to be unrelated to his recent benign prostate treatment.A health concern emerged during Charles' prostate treatment in January, leading to the discovery of his cancer earlier started a regimen of routine treatments. On medical advice, he postponed public-facing duties while continuing state business and paperwork his diagnosis, the king is receiving treatment as an outpatient and remains optimistic about his recovery and return to full public duties king's transparency aims to curb speculation and foster understanding among those impacted by cancer globally Royal Family faces operational challenges with Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, both being temporarily inactive. Other senior Royals are also unavailable for various reasons king personally informed close family members, including Prince William and Harry, about his health situation worldwide, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed support and wished for Charles' swift recovery Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to the UK to his King Charles, their office informed as per the Associated Press. The celebrity couple quit their Royal responsibilities in 2020. They have reportedly had a bitter-sweet relationship with the monarch in the last few years leaders reactUS President Biden earlier told reporters that“God willing” he would speak to King Charles soon.“I'm concerned about him,” he said.“Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery,\" he later posted on X (formerly Twitter).“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” wrote UK PM Sunak on the micro-blogging platform.“Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

MENAFN05022024007365015876ID1107813453