More Than UAH 33B Transferred From NBU's Special Account To Finance Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than UAH 33 billion has already been transferred to finance the defense needs from the special account, which was opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) with the start of the Russian full-scale invasion.

The relevant statement was made by the NBU's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the war started, the National Bank has already transferred more than UAH 33 billion from the special account to finance the defense needs, including about UAH 516 million in January 2024,” the report states.

As of February 1, 2024, the NBU's special account, which was opened in support of Ukraine's Defense Forces on February 24, 2022, contained about UAH 1.8 billion. Last month more than UAH 259 million was transferred to that account.

In general, since the war started, the special account has received about UAH 35 billion in the equivalent currency. The funds came from Ukrainian citizens and enterprises, as well as the global community (namely, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, France, Canada, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, etc.).

An equivalent of about UAH 15.7 billion was transferred from abroad to the special account in foreign currency, such as the U.S. dollar, euro, British pound, Canadian dollar, renminbi, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Polish złoty, Australian dollar.

Since December 2023, more than UAH 215 million has been allocated from the special account to meet the needs of military units, including about UAH 10 million in January 2024.

Photo: National Bank of Ukraine