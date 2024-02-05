Jeff Bezos Plans To Sell 50 Million Amazon Shares

(MENAFN- AzerNews) American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos intends to sell up to 50
million shares of the Amazon company he founded within a year,
other executives will sell about 440 thousand of its securities, Azernews reports, citing the annual reports
published on the corporation's website for the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
It follows from the document that the plan was agreed in
November 2023. It provides for the sale by Bezos "under certain
conditions, up to 50 million ordinary shares of Amazon over a
period of time that ends on January 31, 2025."
Their total value will be about $8.6 billion at the current
securities exchange rate.
According to the reports, at least seven representatives of the
management of the corporation and its various divisions are also
planning to sell Amazon shares in the coming years and months. They
intend to sell a total of about 440 thousand securities. According
to estimates by the relevant media, Bezos currently owns about 988
million shares of the corporation.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107812694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.