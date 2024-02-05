Pakistan Delivers Fifth Batch Of Aid To Gaza Via Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A Pakistani military aircraft carrying much-needed supplies for the people of Gaza touched down at El-Arish International Airport Monday, marking the fifth batch of humanitarian assistance provided by the South Asian nation.

The shipment consisted of 230 tons of winterized tents, tarpaulins, and blankets, critical aid for Palestinians facing harsh winter conditions and ongoing hardship.

Officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Egypt formally handed over the supplies to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, ensuring their swift delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza . This latest contribution brings Pakistan's total humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza to over 230 tons.

Demonstrating unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan has pledged to continue providing essential relief. A sixth consignment of 100 tons of humanitarian aid is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, highlighting the nation's commitment to supporting Gaza in its time of need.