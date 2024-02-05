Deloitte Teams With Informatica And Workiva To Enhance Data Management And Simplify Enterprise Sustainability Compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it has expanded its alliances with Informatica and Workiva to support clients as they build their environmental, social and governance (ESG)

implementation and data management capabilities. Combining Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Management CloudTM platform, Workiva's cloud-based regulatory reporting offering and Deloitte's deep technology, operational and domain experience, the new ecosystem's integrated reporting solution can help clients accelerate ESG deployments and reporting with accurate, verifiable data to align to regulatory requirements empower agility.

"In today's ever-evolving business landscape, sustainability is more important to enterprises than ever. It's not about simply meeting compliance requirements - ESG is a major contributor to growth and competitive advantage, making it critical to feed reporting solutions with accurate data," said Rebecca Chasen , a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner and leader of its sustainability, climate and equity alliances program, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP. "As a leader in ESG service delivery, Deloitte is well-positioned to deliver quality sustainability transformation, utilizing the enablement and reporting tools and technology from our Informatica and Workiva alliances."

As revealed in Deloitte's "2023 CxO Sustainability Report ," nearly a quarter of responding CxOs said the difficulty of measuring their organizations' environmental impact was a top barrier to driving sustainability efforts, and nearly one-fifth cited cost and focus on near-term issues as barriers. As the landscape of ESG shifts and expands, data management has emerged as the cornerstone for meaningful progress. Through its relationships with Informatica and Workiva, Deloitte aims to help clients address these concerns though simplifying ESG enablement and implementation at scale.

Levent Ergin, chief strategist for ESG and Sustainability at

Informatica, added, "Together, Informatica and Deloitte have a long history of enabling business leaders to realize the full potential of their data governance, and we take that responsibility seriously. With the addition of Workiva to our ecosystem, we are enhancing our joint solutions with their collaborative reporting platform to create end-to-end visibility for our clients across the globe."

Corey Wells , SVP, Partners & Alliances at Workiva concluded, "As the only unified platform in the industry bringing financial reporting, ESG, governance, risk and compliance together in one secure, controlled, audit-ready environment, our collaboration with Informatica and Deloitte will help our shared clients promote responsible business practices and ultimately gain competitive advantage through early risk mitigation and transparent reporting. This new ecosystem marks an exciting next step as we continue to help our customers optimize their ESG reporting."

As organizations navigate the increasingly complex world of ESG deployment and compliance, Deloitte, Informatica and Workiva's new ecosystem aims to address common goals for data management and reporting, including adherence to regulatory and legal requirements, building trust through transparent disclosure, mitigating risk and alignment of responsible business practices with societal values for positive environmental contribution.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters

by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Contact