Erdogan talks over new mechanism for Ukrainian grain exports in discussions with Putin

(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has revealed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to discuss a novel mechanism for facilitating Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their forthcoming meeting in Turkey. This anticipated visit is noteworthy as it would mark President Putin's first visit to a NATO member state since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



In a recent television interview, Minister Fidan affirmed the ongoing efforts to identify "new ways" to transport Ukrainian grain to global markets. He acknowledged the existence of a prior agreement that functioned within a specific mechanism but suggested the exploration of alternative methods. Fidan emphasized that President Erdogan would bring up this matter during his meeting with President Putin, underscoring the importance of finding effective solutions to enhance the trade of Ukrainian grain.



Turkey, in its pursuit of fostering cooperation, aims to convince Russia to rejoin the Black Sea grain agreement, from which Moscow withdrew in July 2023. This accord, brokered with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, was designed to secure a safe passage for Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. Minister Fidan highlighted that some ships have successfully transported Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea without a formal agreement. Nevertheless, negotiations persist between Kiev and Moscow to revive the previous arrangement, even as Russia remains skeptical about its return.



The discussions between President Erdogan and President Putin bear significance not only for Turkish-Russian relations but also for the broader geopolitical landscape, given the historical context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The exploration of new mechanisms for grain exports reflects the intricate diplomatic efforts aimed at finding common ground and fostering economic cooperation amid the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.

