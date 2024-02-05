Advik Launched OLM To Gmail Import Wizard For Windows & Mac

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Advik Software known for its efficient and secure solution for email migration, announces another release - Advik OLM to Yahoo Mail Import Wizard. The software is available for both Windows and Mac users with newly added features.



This tool is designed to simplify the process of importing OLM files to Yahoo Mail account with ease. The software is efficient enough to transfer OLM file from Mac Outlook to all versions without any hassle. With its advanced and robust features, one can import multiple OLM files to Yahoo Mail account in bulk without any data loss.



Some Highlighted Features of Advik OLM to Yahoo Mail Import Wizard



1. Compatible with Windows as well as Mac OS sysetm.

2. Simple and user-friendly interface for fast and easy migration.

3. Maintain email folder and sub-folder hierarchy and structure.

4. Preserve data integrity while importing OLM to Yahoo Mail.

5. Additionally, it also import OLM to Office 365, Gmail and other webmail accounts.

6. Advance filter options to import selective emails only.

7. Allow to select email folder for importing.



Steps to Import OLM to Yahoo Mail Using Advik Software



1. Install and Run the software on your system.

2. Add the OLM file.

3. Enter your Yahoo Mail login details and click the Convert button.



Done! Here start the importing process, it will take a few minutes to complete the task.



