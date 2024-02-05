Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Launches Flash Sale Extravaganza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a much-anticipated event, the Anniversary Flash Sale returns with an irresistible offer.

From 15th February, guests can revel in a massive 33% discount on all accommodation types for a limited 5-day period. Whether it's luxurious hotel rooms and suites, Arabian-inspired townhouses, or exclusive beach villas with private pools, this offer promises an unforgettable stay.

Valid for travel until 31st October 2024, guests also receive complimentary breakfast and access to the resort's beloved waterpark.

Waterpark Reopening: Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, Qatar's preferred choice for family fun and a haven of aquatic adventures, reopens on 8th February with a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer running until 29th February 2024.

Guests can seize this limited-time opportunity to secure admission tickets for visits throughout the year in 2024.

Sports Day Event: On 16th February, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas transforms into a sports haven with a range of thrilling activities.

The day's highlights encompass a variety of offerings, including complimentary pool and beach access, a Buy 1 Get 1 offer on water park attractions, and special prices on food and beverages, and indulgent treatments at the eforea spa, providing a perfect opportunity for a relaxing retreat.

Throughout the day, guests can immerse themselves in a range of activities, from the energetic Beach Teq Ball, Beach Volley, and Beach Soccer to the refreshing Water Yoga and invigorating Jogging sessions, ensuring there is something for everyone.

As the sun sets, a captivating Bonfire experience awaits, complete with Arabic coffee and snacks, accompanied by enchanting evening entertainment.

Family-Friendly Fun: Families are in for a treat with supervised activities at the resort's kids club and outdoor fun in the dedicated kids' corner featuring bouncy castles.

Additionally, for those seeking private sporting experiences, the resort offers pre-booking options for Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and Football pitches at no extra cost.

“As we celebrate three remarkable years, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is honored to be a cherished destination for our guests. The Anniversary Flash Sale, reopening of our Waterpark, and Grand Sports Day Event reflect our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests to indulge in the festivities and make lasting memories with us,” said Hassan El Wahidi, General Manager, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is an unparalleled destination offering world-class facilities and bespoke services for today's leisure travelers. Sprawling across 3.5kms of prime coastline, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is located along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, on the southwestern tip of Qatar.

Book Your Stay at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas: For find out more, or to make a reservation*, visit , contact +974 4423 6666 or email [email protected] .

*Bookings for Anniversary Flash Sale can only be made from 00:01 on 15th February until midnight on 19th February.