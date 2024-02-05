Company Brewing Barley Processing Plant In Imishli Gets Tax & Customs Concessions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Promalt LLC is implementing the project Construction of a barley
malt production plant using new technology and the production of
high-quality barley malt raw materials in Imishli, Azernews reports.
The company was given an Investment Promotion document.
The legal representative of Promalt" LLC Sevindik Mehrajli Elman
Oglu said registered in April 2023 and has a charter capital of
AZN4m ($2,4m).
The investment promotion document is a document that gives legal
entities and individual entrepreneurs the basis to obtain the
benefits specified in the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Law "On Customs Tariff". Entrepreneurs who have received an
investment promotion certificate are exempted from tax of 50
percent of profit and income, property and land tax, as well as
from VAT and customs duty for the import of machinery,
technological equipment and devices they import for a period of 7
years.
It should be noted that "Promalt" barley processing enterprise
is affiliated with "Azershekar" LLC. It is currently under
construction and will perform its first processing in 2024. The
enterprise will be the first plant in this field in the South
Caucasus region.
In order to create a value chain in beer production in
Azerbaijan, the foundation of a new enterprise - a brewing barley
processing plant - was laid in Imishli on August 8 of last year.
The enterprise built on the territory of the Imishli Sugar Factory
belonging to "Azersun Holding" is realized with the joint
investment of "Azershekar" LLC, "Azersun Agricultural Goods" LLC
and Azerbaijan Investment Company. The plant, which will initially
process 11,000 tons of beer barley (malt) per year, and 17,000 tons
at the later stage, will fully meet the raw material needs of the
largest beer producer in Azerbaijan, the "Carlsberg Azerbaijan"
brewery, as well as the producers operating in our country. 50
people will be provided with permanent jobs in the enterprise, an
investment of AZN 25m ($14,7m). With the start of the operation of
the plant, imports of this product will be prevented and more than
10 million dollars will remain in our country. More than 510 tons
of feed additives will be available at the plant. Within the
framework of the project, a silo complex with a capacity of 12,000
tons will be built to store the plant's raw materials, and
"Azershekar" LLC will also plant barley, sugar beet, and food wheat
on an area of 8,000 ha in Agjabedi, Imishli, and Fuzuli
regions.
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107809382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.