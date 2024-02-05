Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 389,560

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 389,560 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 5, 2024, including 810 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,348 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 11,822 armored combat vehicles (+4), 9,349 artillery systems (+18), 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 664 air defense systems (+1), 332 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 7,173 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,848 cruise missiles, 24 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,412 motor vehicles (+19), and 1,486 special equipment units (+7).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 78 combat clashes were reported on the front lines in the past 24 hours. The enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka.