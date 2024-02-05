KOBIA: First 2024 Investment Documents Granted

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Investment incentive documents were presented to 3 entrepreneurs
in "Baku SME House". The projects that received the investment
incentive document will be implemented in Gusar, Imishli, and
Samukh districts, as well as in the field of food production, Azernews reports.
As a result of the realisation of three projects that received
investment promotion documents, it is planned to invest about AZN
20.3 mln in local production, and more than 60 new jobs will be
created.
Thus, documents on investment stimulation were issued to the
projects of "VVE GROVV" LLC, "preparation and packaging of fruit
juice", "Promalt" LLC "construction of barley malt (malt) plant
with application of new technology and production of high-quality
barley malt raw material" and "Fruit Agro" CJSC "organization of
processing of various fruits".
The document on stimulation of investments is a document giving
grounds to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to receive
privileges established by the Tax Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Law "On Customs Tariff". Entrepreneurs who have
received the document on investment incentives are exempt for 7
years from income tax and 50 percent of revenue, property tax, and
land tax, as well as from VAT and customs duty on imported
machinery and technological equipment.
Entrepreneurs can apply for a document on investment incentives
at the Ministry of Economy, as well as at the Ministry's service
window operating in SME houses (located in Baku, Khachmaz, and
Yevlakh).
It should be noted that so far, 588 projects by entrepreneurs
have received investment promotion documents. This mechanism gives
entrepreneurs an additional opportunity to allocate more funds to
investment projects, expand production, and export competitive
products.
