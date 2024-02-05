Final Batch Of Qatari Fuel For Lebanese Army Delivered

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) delivered the sixth and final batch of diesel and gasoline to Lebanon to support the Lebanese Army.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's firm commitment to support the institutions of the Lebanese Republic and stand by the brotherly Lebanese people.

As per the agreement agreed upon in August 2023, the QFFD will provide the Lebanese army with fuel aid for a period of six months, worth USD 30 million.