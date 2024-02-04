Kashmir's Weather Swings From Record Highs To Bone-Chilling Lows

While IMD Srinagar officials release data for only six major weather stations in the Valley, a private weather forecaster claimed that Larnoo in Kokernag was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir where the mercury plunged to minus 17.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sonamarg resort on Srinagar-Leh highway which recorded a low of minus 15.1 degrees Celsius.

“Records break as extreme cold wave hit south Kashmir, parts of Jammu region and Sonamarg. Larnoo in Kokernag coldest at -17.7 C, followed by Sonamarg at -15.1 C,” private weather forecaster Faizan Arif posted on his X handle.

According to him, in Qazigund, the temperature stood at minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest recorded temperature in the last 16 years, surpassing the previous record of minus12.2 degrees Celsius

on February 13, 2008.

Batote experienced a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2008. Similarly, Banihal recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2008. Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, outdoing the previous record of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius on February 9, 2008.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than four degrees compared to previous night's minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius, a drop of 7.8 degrees from the previous night.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The bone-chilling conditions have prompted authorities to issue advisories, urging people to take necessary precautions. The extreme cold wave is expected to persist, heightening concerns for the well-being of the populace

