Football Team Secures $1 Million Prize For Reaching Asian Cup Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 3 (Petra) - The Jordan national football team has secured a prize of $1 million for reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar.The national team "Nashama" reached the semi-finals after defeating Tajikistan 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which continues in Doha until February 10th.The Jordanian national football team's reaching this stage is an unprecedented achievement in the continental tournament. The team had previously reached the quarter-finals in previous years before reaching the semi-finals in this edition, a new achievement in anticipation of continuing the quest for the final.The national team will meet its South Korean counterpart on Tuesday in the Asian Cup semi-finals and seek to reach the final match.The players of the national team experienced great joy last night after the victory over Tajikistan, where the stars of the team celebrated in the dressing room of Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium before completing the celebrations at the hotel where they are staying, with the participation of a number of fans who expressed their happiness with this achievement.The national team coach, Hussein Ammouta, gave his players the opportunity to leave the hotel and walk around Doha for several hours in appreciation of their efforts to reach this stage of the tournament.The Football Association also allocated financial rewards to the players for this achievement, as the team stars received a reward for qualifying for the second round and the quarter-finals, awaiting rewards for defeating Tajikistan.The Football Association also allocated larger financial rewards in case of winning against the South Korean team on Tuesday.Souq Waqif in Doha saw big Jordanian celebrations last night organized by the Jordanian community in Qatar and the Jordanian audience coming from Jordan to celebrate the historic achievement of reaching the semi-finals of the continental tournament.