Sri Lanka Celebrates 76Th Independence Day Today

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Feb 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka celebrates its 76th Independence Day today with a military parade.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, delivered his Independence Day message, inviting all Sri Lankans, at home and abroad, to contribute their utmost energy to rebuilding the country.

Wickremesinghe said, the government is steering the economy towards stability, despite numerous impediments and challenges.

He said, Sri Lanka is overcoming challenges progressively, owing to the steadfast support of citizens, who endured hardships in keeping with a comprehensive, long-term national rebuilding programme.

He also urged the people to persist on the current path of economic recovery, and reinstate prosperity.

Meanwhile, 754 prisoners received a special presidential pardon today.– NNN-XINHUA

