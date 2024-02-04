Engage PEO Names New Chief Technology Officer – Peter Webber To Lead IT Infrastructure And Services

(MENAFN- GetNews) Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - February 1, 2024 - Engage PEO , a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., is pleased to announce that Peter Webber has been named to the position of Chief Technology Officer to succeed Ralph Labarta (who is set to retire on January 31). Webber will oversee Engage's technology and process innovation, including all customer-facing technology services.

"Peter is an expert at driving organizational growth through technological innovation," said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO. "As we continue our growth trajectory, his leadership, skills and expertise make him a perfect fit for Engage to continue the foundation established by Ralph Labarta since the inception of the company."

Peter Webber has 25 years of experience in technology management. He was previously Vice President of IT Operations at WorkForce Software, a cloud-based workforce management solutions company. While there, he was responsible for IT operations, scaling the technology, driving integration of several M&A transactions onto a common platform and migrating the technology onto modern infrastructure components.

"Engage is committed to integrated, cloud-based technology that simplifies HR processes and puts information front and center for businesses and their employees," said Peter Webber, chief technology officer. "When business processes and systems are seamless and always available like at Engage, clients can move quickly, decrease expenses and administrative errors and spend time on growing their businesses."

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry's most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals, and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize cost and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of payroll technology and tax administration, employer compliance, health and workers' compensation insurance products, advanced technology, and risk management services as part of an extensive suite of HR services.

Engage PEO was among the first PEOs awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies seven times since 2016 . For more information on Engage PEO, visit .

Media Contact

Company Name: Engage PEO

Contact Person: Rachel Gerardi, rbb Communications

Email: Send Email

Phone: 561-313-3135

Country: United States

Website:

