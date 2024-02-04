Rum Runner Unveils A New Era Of Manufactured Homes In Sebring, FL

(MENAFN- GetNews) UMH proudly announces the launch of its brand-new community, Rum Runner, setting a new standard for manufactured homes in Sebring, FL.

In an exciting development for Sebring's housing market, UMH proudly announces the launch of its brand-new community, Rum Runner, setting a new standard for manufactured homes in Sebring, FL. Located off Brunns Road, this innovative project is the second of its kind in the Sebring market. UMH Properties, Inc. also owns and operates Sebring Square manufactured home community off Desoto Road. Spearheaded by industry veterans, these communities offer a blend of affordability, luxury, and community living, changing the face of local real estate.

Revolutionizing Manufactured Home Living

Nestled in the heart of Sebring, Rum Runner's community comprises 144 meticulously crafted homes, available for both sale and rent. Pricing for rental homes start at just $1,500* per month and homes for sale start at just $98,900*. These homes represent a significant leap in manufactured home design, combining modern aesthetics with unparalleled functionality.

A Community Rich in Amenities

Rum Runner is more than just a housing development; it's a community designed with lifestyle in mind. The development boasts a range of top-tier amenities, including:

A spacious clubhouse: A hub for socializing and events.

State-of-the-art fitness room: Catering to health and wellness needs.

Bocce ball, pickleball, and shuffleboard courts: Promoting active, outdoor living.

A tranquil swimming pool: An oasis for relaxation and leisure.

These amenities not only enhance the living experience but also foster a sense of community among residents, making Rum Runner a unique proposition in Sebring's real estate landscape.

A Strategic Location with a Promising Future

Located in Sebring, FL, known for its serene environment and vibrant community, Rum Runner benefits from its strategic location. The development is conveniently situated to provide easy access to local attractions, shopping centers, and essential services, making it an ideal choice for its residents.





Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

In line with modern sustainability practices, Rum Runner has integrated eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs in its homes. This commitment not only reduces the environmental footprint but also ensures long-term savings for residents.





About Rum Runner

Rum Runner is a trailblazer in the manufactured home sector, founded on principles of innovation, quality, and community spirit. With its latest project in Sebring, FL, the company is setting new benchmarks in affordable luxury living. For more information on Rum Runner and its Sebring community, please contact UMH Properties Inc. at

Contact Information:

Rum Runner

2545 Brunns Road, Sebring FL, 33870

Phone: (689) 348-7740

Email: ...

Website:

*Pricing Subject to Change.

