Finnish Government Cannot Open Border With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Finnish government Petteri Orpo on air of the TV channel Yle stated that Finland will not open checkpoints on the border with Russia, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We realise that beyond the eastern border there are people whose goal is to enter Finland illegally. It is clear that we cannot cancel the closure of our border," he said.

Checkpoints on the Finnish-Russian border have been closed by a decision of the Finnish Cabinet until 11 February. The Finnish Interior Ministry is expected to announce a new decision on the issue at a government meeting on 8 February.