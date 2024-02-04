Finnish Government Cannot Open Border With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Finnish government Petteri Orpo on air of the TV
channel Yle stated that Finland will not open checkpoints on the
border with Russia, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"We realise that beyond the eastern border there are people
whose goal is to enter Finland illegally. It is clear that we
cannot cancel the closure of our border," he said.
Checkpoints on the Finnish-Russian border have been closed by a
decision of the Finnish Cabinet until 11 February. The Finnish
Interior Ministry is expected to announce a new decision on the
issue at a government meeting on 8 February.
