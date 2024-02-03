Pakistan, UAE For Strengthening Relations In Marine, Logistic Sector

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and United Arab Emirates signed on Saturday a Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed to strengthen bilateral relations in marine and logistic sectors.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi called on Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar in Islamabad.
PM Kakar witnessed the signing of a MoU between the authority of Karachi Port Trust Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE, according to a press release issued by PM House.
The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral relations in marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and UAE. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the UAE.
PM Kakar said the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and UAE are getting stronger with each passing day.
He recalled his recent visit to UAE where many MoUs were signed by both countries.
"UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing towards development, prosperity and economic growth of the two brotherly countries," said the premier, adding that there is a dire need to increase cooperation between the two countries in the fields of aviation and tourism and work on railway connectivity to increase people to people contact.
The UAE Minister of Foreign Trade expressed determination to further enhance trade relations with Pakistan, the statement added. (end)
