Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 41 Attacks In Five Axes Over Last Day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River and 41 attacks in five other areas, including 23 in Avdiivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of February 3, there were 45x combat engagements. The occupiers launched 54x air strikes and carried out 33x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian injuries. Residential private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Budarky, Kolodyazne, Hryorivka (Kharkiv oblast). More than 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Stepok, Hrabovske, Popivka, Mohrytsya (Sumy oblast), Kozachz Lopan', Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast).

Kup'yans'k axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x assaults near Syn'kivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv oblast). In that area the occupies made unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian defense.

The occupiers launched air strikes near Kup'yans'k, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Syn'kivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x assaults in the vicinities of Serebryans'ke forestry (Luhansk oblast), Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Tors'ke, Serebryanka, Verkhn'okam'yans'ke, Vyimka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 3x attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical situation. More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 20x attacks near Avdiivka and 3x more attacks near Pervomais'ke (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Oleksandropil' (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars more than 15x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomais'ke (Donetsk oblast).

Mar'inka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the adversary made 6x unsuccessful attempts to improve its tactical situation. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Shakhtars'ke axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x attacks south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Urozhaine, Vuhledar and Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vodyane, Prechystivka, Staromaiors'ke, Rivnopil' (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. More than 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Bilohir'ya, Robotyne, P'yatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 4x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Chervonyi Mayak, Krynky, Zmiivka (Kherson oblast). The adversary fired artillery at the city of Kherson, the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak, Tokarivka, Sadove, Kizomys (Kherson oblast). On top of that, the invaders launched MLRS strikes at the vicinities of Ivanivka, Krynky, Inzhenerne (Kherson oblast).

During the day of February 3, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 12x concentrations of troops of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of troops, 1x artillery system of the russian invaders.

As reported, according to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, heavy fighting is taking place in all areas in the Kupiansk direction, the Russians continue to conduct high-intensity assault operations and constantly bring in new reserves.