Clearing Competency Exam Mandatory For Contractual Teachers: Bihar Education Dept

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) The Bihar Education Department has made it mandatory for contractual teachers in the state to clear the competency examination conducted by it.

Contractual teachers will have to clear the competency examination in maximum three attempts else they will lose their jobs, the department said on Saturday.

A notice in this regard was issued by Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak on Saturday.

Pathak is the Chiarman of the committee consituted by the department for the competency examination. Director of Primary Education, Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board and Director of Secondary Education are the members of the committee.

Earlier on December 26, 2023, the cabinet passed a proposal to give the status of government employees to around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers.

During the cabinet meeting, it was also mentioned that the contractual teachers have clear competency examination for becoming the state government employees. They have to fill the forms for the examination between February 1-15 and the admit cards will be issued on February 16.

The examination will be held from February 26 to March 13.

--IANS

ajk/sha