UAE Traffic Alert: Authority Warns Motorists After Accident


(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:54 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:11 PM

Abu Dhabi Police issued an alert on Saturday after a road accident on Al Rawda Road.

On a social media post, the police warned of traffic congestion and delays on Al Rawda Road after Al Anmaa Bridge.

The authority advised motorists to be careful and safe.

