Soldiers Of Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Destroy Russian Murom-P And Ironia-M Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) FPV drones of the Border guards of the Steel Border Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed Russian Murom-P and Ironium-M systems in the Kharkiv region.

This is stated on the website of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Kharkiv direction, as a result of a successful attack by FPV drones, border guards destroyed the latest enemy optoelectronic complex Ironia-M and the long-range visual surveillance complex Murom-P", the statement said.

As reported, the border guards of the newly created Pomsta brigade received 90 attack drones from benefactors.