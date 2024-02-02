Philanthropist Daniel Neiditch Presents Mayor Adams With A Lifetime Achievement Award At Promise Project Charity Event

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New York philanthropist Daniel Neiditch presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, January 31st, commemorating Adams's dedication to the education of children in New York City.

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Daniel Neiditch, a philanthropist and founder of River 2 River Realty, Inc., presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, January 31st, commemorating Adams's dedication to the education of children in New York City. The event took place at Neiditch's Atelier Condo building in New York.

Dan Neiditch, a longtime proponent of child education and welfare worldwide, serves as a board member of the Promise Project Charity, which helps diagnose underprivileged children with learning disabilities and helps them receive a proper education - a cause reflective of both Mayor Adams's ongoing advocacy and personal background. Growing up in Brooklyn, Adams was never properly diagnosed with dyslexia, which led to prolonged anxiety and difficulty with his self-image. When he was finally diagnosed in college, Adams pressed forward in his professional ambitions, eventually becoming a police captain and, later, the Mayor of New York City.

Daniel Neiditch and Eric Adams will continue to work together to ensure the children of New York City are educated properly - and that no child goes undiagnosed for dyslexia again.

