(MENAFN- Baystreet) Meta Platforms Declares First Dividend
Oil Major Shell Raises Its Dividend By 4%
This Dividend King Just Raised Its Payouts Again
American Express Raises Dividend By 17% As Outlook Improves
Rogers Communications: Complaints Are High, but so Are the Dividend Payments Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, February 2, 2024
Chevron Raises Dividend 8% Amid Record Payout To Shareholders
U.S. oil giant Chevron (CVX) has announced that it is raising its quarterly dividend by 8% as it returns a record amount of cash to its stockholders.
In releasing its latest financial results, Chevron said that its board of directors approved an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.63 U.S. per share starting in March of this year.
The boost takes the dividend yield on Chevron's stock above 4%.
The oil major noted that it returned a record $23.60 billion U.S. to its shareholders in 2023 by paying out $11.30 billion U.S. in dividends and buying back $14.90 billion of its own stock.
The record payout comes despite Chevron's profit last year declining 40% to $21.30 billion U.S. from $35.50 billion U.S. in 2022 when crude oil prices were above $100 U.S. per barrel.
For the fourth and final quarter of 2023, Chevron reported earnings per share of $3.45 U.S. compared to $3.21 U.S. that was expected among analysts.
Revenue in the quarter totaled $47.18 billion U.S. compared to $51.62 billion U.S. that was expected on Wall Street.
Chevron recorded an impairment charge of $1.90 billion U.S. associated with the decommissioning of assets in the Gulf of Mexico.
The company's profits from its refining operations dropped 35% year-over-year to $1.15 billion U.S. in Q4 2023. The company said it continues to struggle with volatile crude oil prices.
However, Chevron still managed to produce a record 3.1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2023 as the company raised its capital expenditures.
Chevron's stock has declined 13% over the last 12 months to trade at $147.89 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN02022024000212011056ID1107803611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.