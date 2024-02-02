Lula Embarks On African Tour: Egypt, Ethiopia Await Brazilian President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will kick off his international engagements for the year with a two-nation tour of Africa in February.

Lula's first stop will be Egypt, where he is scheduled to meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on February 15-16. This visit comes on the heels of Egypt's assistance with the evacuation of Brazilians from the Gaza Strip last year.

Following his visit to Egypt, Lula will travel to Ethiopia on February 17-18. In Addis Ababa, the capital, he will participate in the Assembly of the African Union's Heads of State and Government.



This event holds particular significance as the African Union became a member of the G20 in 2023, a group Brazil will preside over in 2024. The G20 summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. This is reported by TV CULTURA, a partner of TV BRICS .