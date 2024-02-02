WATCH: Digvijay Singh Naps During Kharge's RS Address; Netizens Say Even Congress Doesn't Take Him Seriously

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video capturing senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh napping during an address by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha on Friday has ignited a storm of criticism and ridicule across social media platforms. Several netizens questioned the level of seriousness towards Kharge's words even among the party's own ranks.

The viral clip, which spread rapidly on various social media platforms, depicts a seemingly disinterested Digvijay Singh dozing off while Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the exploitation of resources by the private sector. The Congress chief's speech

evidently failed to capture Singh's attention, as he appeared visibly asleep during the proceedings.

In the viral video, Kharge can be heard saying,

"Public sector came first only then the nation improved. Now the private sector takes money from our banks, our electricity, our land. Despite taking this from us, the poor get nothing in return. They only help their relatives and people of their community."

The viral video has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens, many of whom have expressed dismay at the apparent lack of attentiveness and commitment displayed by a senior Congress leader during such a parliamentary session.

Numerous social media users have seized upon the incident to criticize Digvijay Singh's perceived indifference and question his relevance within the party.

"Digvijay Singh paying attention to what Congress President Kharge is speaking in Parliament. Nobody even in Congress takes him seriously," quipped one user on X.

Another user sarcastically commented, "Digvijay Singh seems to be listening very carefully to what Cong Prez Kharge is saying.

"First introspect. Whether he himself takes seriously?" said a third user, while a fourth added, "Brooo, they are Providing meme material."

Meanwhile, during his address in the Parliament today, Kharge also said

that anyone, irrespective of which party, who speaks about splitting the country, will never be tolerated.

His statement in Parliament was a reaction to his party MP DK Suresh's contentious remark. Suresh had claimed that there was no alternative but to seek a "separate country" for South India, alleging that Karnataka was not receiving sufficient funds from the BJP-led Centre.

"If anyone speaks about breaking the country, we will never tolerate it. Irrespective of the party the person belongs to, whether it's my party or someone else's, I, Mallikarjun Kharge, will himself say that from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, we are one and we will be one," the Congress President said in House on Friday.

DK Suresh's controversial comment came in response to the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. He asserted that "injustice was being served to South India" and claimed that funds earmarked for the South were being diverted and allocated to North India.