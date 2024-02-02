Azerbaijan Announces Concessions For Entrepreneurs Operating In Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Up to 90% of the business loans of entrepreneurs operating in
the liberated territories are guaranteed by the state.
Azernews reports that the presentation of the
Electronic Credit and Guarantee Information System was held at the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund on the "mechanism of support for
entrepreneurs operating in territories freed from occupation".
Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Fund's Board of Directors, said
that since February 1, entrepreneurs operating in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan have been allowed to apply for the
guarantee and subsidy mechanism. Thus, entrepreneurs can apply to
take advantage of the mechanism by registering in the "Electronic
Credit and Guarantee" information system through the e-gov portal
and the gov website.
Within the framework of the mechanism, up to 90% of business
loans with an amount of up to 5 million manats, a term of up to 7
years, and an annual interest rate of up to 15% are provided with a
state guarantee. In addition, 10% of the annual interest rate of
those loans is subsidized by the state for up to 36 months, and a
grace period of up to 36 months is applied, not exceeding half of
the loan period.
It should be noted that the "Support to entrepreneurs operating
in areas freed from occupation" mechanism is implemented by the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Ministry of Economy to
support the recovery of economic activity and the acceleration of
investments in these areas. The mechanism is intended for
entrepreneurs operating in all economic fields not prohibited by
law in the non-oil sector in those areas.
