New Scale Robotics Brings Automated Gauging To Fanuc's Collaborative Robots Robotics & Automation News

This new relationship expands the Fanuc system's capabilities by enabling the automation of manual gauging processes, helping manufacturers eliminate bottlenecks and improve productivity.

By automating tedious manual gauging tasks, New Scale's Q-Span systems improve measurement consistency, repeatability, and throughput while eliminating data entry errors.

Working together, Fanuc's CRX robot with New Scale Robotics' Q-Span system help manufacturers to improve throughput, process control, and yield through:



Automated gauging, part handling, and data logging

Fast deployment of automation into existing facilities and process flows Rapid change-over for a large mix of parts

The authorization also marks a significant milestone for New Scale Robotics, positioning the company to extend its expertise to more robot platforms for automated gauging to small and medium-sized manufacturers through Fanuc CRX Collaborative Robots.

