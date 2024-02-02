Tanisha Mehta Adds Personal Touch To Her Traditional Punjabi Attire

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Tanisha Mehta has opened up on her Punjabi kudi's look for the new sequence of the show 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di', and revealed that she used her own jewellery which complimented the outfit, creating a great ensemble.

In the recent episodes, the viewers got to see how Teji's (Monika Khanna) kids Sunny (Subhan Khan) and Simrit (Mishika Mishra) wish to celebrate Lohri and request Heer (Tanisha Mehta) to convince Rajvinder (Maleeka Ghai) to do the same.

And after putting in a lot of effort, Heer finally gets the whole family to celebrate the festival with a full pomp and show. While the Atwal family is all set to begin the celebration, Tanisha a.k.a Heer will be seen in a proper Punjabi Kudi's look for this sequence.

Wearing a pink and golden suit, along with a beautiful paranda and Punjabi Jutti, Tanisha looks stunning.

Tanisha said:“It has been a while since I wore a colourful outfit in the show, and certainly I was very excited to find out that I will be wearing one for the Lohri celebration track.”

“I had never had the chance to dress up as a Punjabi girl before, so when I saw the outfit- a typical Punjabi suit paired with paranda (which is a hair accessory), and Juttis, I was in love with it. But when it was time to wear the matching jewellery, I decided to add something of my own that would compliment the outfit,” said the 'Lag Ja Gale' actress.

“I already had a set of earrings and a maang tikka which toned up beautifully with the whole ensemble; I think it turned out really pretty, and everyone on the set loved it too.”

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' airs on Zee TV.

