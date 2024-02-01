JUMP: Assemble, The First Officially Authorized MOBA Mobile Game By Shueisha, To Launch Soon

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 February 2024 - Published by DeNA, the brand-new officially authorized MOBA mobile game "JUMP: Assemble" is the annual masterpiece produced in collaboration with Shueisha. The game brings together numerous iconic hero characters from "Weekly Shōnen Jump," allowing players to experience the thrilling sensation of fighting alongside their beloved idols! In addition to the classic 5v5 MOBA battle mode, a new mode, "The Dragon Ball Battle," will be introduced for the first time! Join us in the excitement!





"JUMP: Assemble" officially meets players in Taiwan! Today, a special "JUMP: Assemble" game presentation was held, where DeNA Taiwan's representative, Chen Mingkuan, personally announced the good news that the game will be launched soon. He stated, "During the recent closed beta test, we witnessed the success of the game. The limited slots available each day during the test were quickly filled within minutes, showing a remarkable performance. DeNA will continue to expand into the gaming market, starting from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, and further venturing into Southeast Asia and Korean markets. We hope that "JUMP: Assemble" will not only be a game but also a bridge connecting different cultures and players." It is evident that DeNA has invested great effort and enthusiasm in this game!





As the first officially authorized MOBA game of its kind on the market, "JUMP: Assemble" brings together numerous well-known hero characters from "Weekly Shōnen Jump," such as "Dragon Ball," "One Piece," "Naruto," "BLEACH," "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," "Jujutsu Kaisen," "Undead Unluck," and "Mashle: Magic and Muscles." Players can control renowned manga characters like "Son Goku" and "Monkey D. Luffy" in intense battles! To celebrate the game's launch and respond to players' requests, DeNA announced a mysterious Easter egg during the presentation. Through silhouette activities on stage, attendees speculated on upcoming manga IPs to be included, sparking discussions like "Is this Hunter x Hunter?" and "It must be Gon!" As fans eagerly anticipate the release of "JUMP: Assemble," the mysterious characters are poised to engage in epic battles!





To provide players with a deeper understanding of the game's features, the Product Director of "JUMP: Assemble," Zhu Hongyu, presented an overview of the gameplay during the event. The classic 5v5 competitive mode is designed with the elements of "Dragon Ball" as the conceptual basis for the "5V5 map,"allowing teams to claim victory by destroying the enemy base. In addition to the classic mode, various gameplay options are available, including training grounds and 1v1 battles. The game also introduces a new and original mode, "The Dragon Ball Battle," incorporating classic elements from "Dragon Ball's" storyline. In this mode's map, players either collect all 7 Dragon Balls or have the highest score at the end of the match to secure victory. With a variety of gameplay modes and favorite characters, "JUMP: Assemble" showcases its unique charm and gaming appeal!



Pre-registrations are now available on both Google Play and App Store and the game's website. Players can simply visit the game's pre-registration page to secure a spot and receive an exclusive SKIN Trial Card for either "Son Goku," "Monkey D. Luffy," or "Naruto Uzumaki." There's also a chance to win the "JUMP: Assemble" grand prize package through a "Bingo Game." By completing missions indicated on the bingo grid, players can win additional "Weekly Shōnen Jump" official merchandise! For more details, please stay tuned to the official website announcements and the Facebook page updates.



