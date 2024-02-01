Qatar To Host Web Summit For First Time In Middle East And Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The country will host the Web Summit Qatar 2024, the largest technology event in the world, starting on February 26, for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.

The four-day summit will attract thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and technology sector leaders from around the world. Hosting represents a milestone in Qatar's journey to become a leading destination for technology and innovation.

About 1,000 startups selected from more than 80 countries, including Qatar, the United States of America, Egypt, Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and India, will represent more than 30 sectors. This is the largest participation of its kind for startups in the history of the Web Summit. Hundreds of partners and media professionals will also attend the summit's activities.

His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Web Summit Qatar, said in a statement on this occasion:“We are pleased to host the first edition of the Web Summit in the Middle East, which highlights the tremendous potential that our country has to bring together."

His Excellency stressed the importance of emerging technologies that will play an important role in changing the work environment, the world of business and investment, and all sectors, especially the education and public services sectors, and added:“In light of the state's massive investments in building an economy open to the business world, and its distinguished technical infrastructure. Qatar is a promising global destination for innovators and investors, so we are confident that Doha is the ideal starting point towards a new era of innovation, collaboration and growth.”

Qatar will host the Web Summit for five years, starting this February, as Doha's distinguished location allows it to reach Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It is expected that Qatar will provide an ideal experience that ensures the benefit of all participants in the summit activities, in light of government support for technological innovation, extensive experience in hosting global events, and the state's vision of achieving a balance between technological development, cultural heritage and taking into account sustainability requirements.