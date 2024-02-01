Calian To Hold Conference Call Following Announcement Of First Quarter FY 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The results will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after financial markets close.



Interested participants from the financial and media community should join the live presentation by going to the Calian website and clicking on the Investors section to find the conference call link or directly via the following URL:

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

...

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

...

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.