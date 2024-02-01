Drill Attachment Helps Easily Access Spare Tires Underneath Truck Beds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Anthony S. of Chesapeake, VA is the creator of A Spare Hand, a rod-like device used to raise and lower tires on various vehicles with under-mounted spares. It has a male end which can be attached to a power drill for maximum work output and efficiency, saving time and energy. It is small enough to be stored in a toolbox and can easily replace more standard, longer tools which perform similar functions but take up extra space and are less travel friendly. The adapter allows for easy access to spare tires under truck beds, even with campers in tow. Users of all ages can easily dismount spares with minimal strength and dexterity requirements, offering a viable alternative to bulky, difficult to use 2” by 4” jack crank handles.The device is comprised of a solid, black metal rod resembling that of a jack handle. It is 13 inches long and a 1⁄2 inch in diameter. It has a male end which easily fits into the chuck of a 1⁄2 inch cordless drill. The other end is hollow and accepts various tips that will fit into a vehicle's rear lowering mechanism port. The tips can be modified to accommodate any vehicle manufacturers' spare tire release aperture. Once inserted, the drill rotates the rod to either raise or lower the spare tire. Once the spare is lowered, the vehicle can be raised to change the flat one.The spare tire on many vehicles is often stored in a compartment located underneath the vehicle, secured by a mechanism such as a cable winch. To access and remove the spare tire, you may need a tire iron, lug wrench, a crank jack, or other specialized tire retrieval tools. Lowering the tire from a stored position typically requires significant strength and effort with these tools. The Spare Hand invention innovates on these tools and offers a much more versatile option that would significantly enhance any automotive manufacturer's product line.Anthony was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Spare Hand product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in A Spare Hand can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...