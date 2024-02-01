IT Dusters Calls On Smartphone And Computer Users To“Keep I.T. Clean” With Good Tech Hygiene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The campaign emphasizes why proper cleaning of electronics is key to improving device performance and maximizing product lifespan.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IT Dusters, the UK-based tech cleaning products company trusted by Canon and Toshiba, is introducing its innovative cleaning solutions to US consumers through its“Keep I.T. Clean” initiative–an educational campaign highlighting the importance of good tech hygiene. With a focus on effective, safe, and environmentally responsible products, IT Dusters aims to educate American consumers on the importance of properly maintaining electronic devices to improve device health and optimize performance.The company's flagship products, the AirTec electronic dusters (Type 3 and Type 6 models) and Pixel Perfect screen cleaner , are designed to cater to the specific needs of tech equipment. The AirTec 3 is a lightweight handheld electronic duster suitable for home use while the AirTec 6 is an ultra powerful“small but mighty” air duster best for professional use. The AirTec range, with its ability to remove trapped dust and debris from sensitive electronic internals, is essential for maintaining optimal operating temperatures. The AirTec electronic dusters also help prevent damage that could otherwise be caused if dust is allowed to accumulate and block cooling vents.In addition to their technical benefits, the AirTec dusters address environmental concerns. They offer a sustainable alternative to traditional canned air aerosol dusters, reducing waste and reliance on short-lived, chemical-laden products.The Pixel Perfect screen cleaner, formulated from natural ingredients such as extracts, aloe vera, honeysuckle and vanilla, is another testament to IT Dusters' commitment to the safe and effective cleaning promoted in the“Keep I.T. Clean” campaign. Unlike common chemical window or glass cleaners that can strip coatings and damage screens, Pixel Perfect's plant-based formula is“gentle yet effective” in cutting through grease and grime. This ensures cleanliness and also safeguards the integrity of delicate screen coatings. Use it on any device with a screen–such as televisions, tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Pixel Perfect is also a popular choice for cleaning camera lenses and eyeglasses."Maintaining cleanliness of our devices is not just about aesthetics; it's a necessary practice for ensuring functionality, longevity, and the health of costly electronics," said a representative for IT Dusters. "Our goal with the AirTec and Pixel Perfect lines is to provide users with tools that not only protect their investment but also contribute to a healthier environment. We've seen the positive impact of these products for leading tech companies and in critical settings like hospitals and laboratories. Now, we're excited to bring this level of care to American consumers."As the tech landscape continues to evolve, so does the need for specialized care for electronic devices. IT Dusters and its“Keep I.T. Clean” campaign is at the forefront of this shift, offering solutions that meet the needs of today's tech users while paving the way for a more sustainable, cleaner environment.For more information, visit .ABOUT IT DUSTERSIT Dusters, based in the United Kingdom, is a pioneering company specializing in the development of tech cleaning products that are both effective and environmentally friendly. With a product range that includes the innovative AirTec electric air dusters and the natural, screen-friendly Pixel Perfect cleaner, IT Dusters is committed to providing solutions that enhance the performance and lifespan of electronic devices while prioritizing safety and sustainability. Trusted by leading technology firms, healthcare institutions, and educational facilities worldwide, IT Dusters is dedicated to promoting good tech hygiene and advancing the way we care for our electronics.

Media Contact

IT Dusters

+44 1933 678016

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube