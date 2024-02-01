Cannon Heating & A/C LLC Outlines The Different Types Of HVAC Systems For Homes And Businesses

(MENAFN- GetNews) Cannon Heating & A/C LLC is a leading HVAC installation company. In a recent update, the company outlined the different types of HVAC systems for homes and businesses.

Newport News, VA - In a website post, Cannon Heating & A/C LLC outlined the different types of HVAC systems for homes and businesses.

said that the most common type of HVAC system is the split system. This system consists of an interior unit with the blower and evaporator and an outdoor unit with the condenser and compressor. The two units are connected by refrigerant lines that circulate the cool air throughout the building. Split systems are usually more affordable and easier to install than others.



mentioned that another type is the ductless mini-split system. This system is similar to a split system but requires no ductwork. Instead, individual air handlers are installed in each room or area, allowing for customizable temperature control. This type of system is ideal for older homes or buildings with no existing ductwork.



noted that a rooftop unit (RTU) is often the preferred HVAC system for larger commercial spaces. These units are usually placed on the roof of the building and contain all components necessary for heating and cooling, including a heating source, cooling source, and fan. RTUs are a cost-effective option for businesses with a large space to heat and cool, as they can provide efficient temperature control for the entire building.

