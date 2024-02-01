Future Electronics Received The Pilz Award For Delivering Outstanding Customer Support And Supply Chain Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the Pilz Award for 2023.
On September 20, 2023, Future Electronics' Steve Appenrodt and Denis Keller from the Stuttgart Branch attended the official ceremony hosted at the Pilz headquarters. Distributors, suppliers, and business partners from across the electronics industry were in attendance at this prestigious event.
The evening opened with a speech from Pilz CEO, Thomas Pilz, who outlined the company's history and thanked partners such as Future Electronics for their role in Pilzï¿1⁄2s success.
The Pilz Award was delivered to Future Electronics by Pilzï¿1⁄2s Lukas Kirden, Purchase Manager for Passive and Discretes; Kai Wenz, Vice President of Purchasing; Ruben Conzelmann, Vice President of Production and Logistics; and Thomas Pilz, Owner and CEO.
Future Electronics was chosen as the 2023 recipient thanks to the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding customer support and supply chain solutions. This award represents the amazing performance of Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 Stuttgart Team and Pilzï¿1⁄2s trust in the organization. Future Electronics is extremely proud and grateful to have received the Pilz Award.
Pilz is a global supplier of automation components, systems and services. Pilz never compromises when it comes to safety for humans, machines and the environment. As a family business steeped in tradition, with a worldwide presence, they aim to be a reliable partner. Pilz is known as The spirit of safety.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit
