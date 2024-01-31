Baylor College Of Medicine And American Hospital Dubai Take Steps To Establish Pioneering Medical College In The Heart Of UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 9:19 AM

American Hospital Dubai, the region's leader in premier healthcare and medical innovation, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, US, to establish a medical college in Dubai. Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university with a nationally-ranked medical school and an extensive biomedical research portfolio within the Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical center.

The collaboration will see American Hospital Dubai supporting and hosting a medical school campus of Baylor College of Medicine on its premises in Dubai, offering the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) curriculum. The BCM medical school campus, delivered in collaboration with American Hospital Dubai, combines cutting-edge medical knowledge, inquiry-based learning, and a commitment to service and innovation. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to gain a premier medical education and emerge as transformative leaders, contributing to the UAE's dynamic healthcare sector.

BCM's tradition of personalised training empowers learners and faculty to effectively care for diverse patient communities, educate the next generation of physician leaders, pursue scientific discovery, and raise global and regional healthcare standards.

The collaboration, a milestone project in the region's healthcare landscape, reiterates American Hospital Dubai's continual commitment to promoting medical education and forging ahead in its mission and vision to enhance healthcare standards. It endorses the shared values of American Hospital Dubai and Baylor College of Medicine, which are committed to incubating the next generation of healthcare leaders and achieving pioneering outcomes in medical excellence and patient care.

The BCM medical college, which will operate within American Hospital Dubai, will benefit from numerous hospital departments, including anesthesiology, biochemistry and molecular pharmacology, dermatology, education, innovation and technology, emergency medicine, family and community medicine, integrative physiology, molecular virology, and microbiology.

The medical college will foster a vibrant campus culture through programs and activities, establishing a secure and comfortable environment to promote students' educational objectives and focus beyond academic support to promote student wellness and passion for lifelong learning.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, welcoming the collaboration, said: "It is a milestone moment for us to collaborate with the Baylor College of Medicine to establish a medical school at American Hospital Dubai. We are heading to the next frontier in our mission to expand the boundaries of medical education and nurture new generations of healthcare leaders who will be agents of transformation. We are proud of our shared values of setting benchmarks and building leaders with Baylor College of Medicine, and we look forward to forging the way and mapping new horizons for the healthcare industry together.”

Dr Paul Klotman, president, CEO, and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine, said: "We are extremely pleased to further explore this opportunity to develop a branch campus and build a strong relationship with this outstanding medical system. American Hospital Dubai is known for its cutting-edge technology and innovation and we look forward to working closely together on training medical students.”