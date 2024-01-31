               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian APC, Dugout In Kharkiv Region


1/31/2024 7:15:39 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier, dugout and SUV in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, using attack drones.

The State Border Guard Service posted a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The attack drones of the border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade targeted an SUV, an armored personnel carrier and a dugout of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region," the post said.

