Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian APC, Dugout In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier, dugout and SUV in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, using attack drones.
The State Border Guard Service posted a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The attack drones of the border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Frontier brigade targeted an SUV, an armored personnel carrier and a dugout of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region," the post said.
Illustration photo
