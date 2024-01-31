CEQUENS Celebrates 13 Years Of Innovation, Growth In Communication Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

CEQUENS, a global omnichannel communication platform that offers integrated communication channels such as SMS, voice, and other messaging applications, has announced its key milestones and growth strategies in Egypt and across the region. CEQUENS has been transforming business communication in Egypt and around the world since 2011. The company's annual business volume reaches EGP 4bn, creating an average of 270 job opportunities globally.

The award-winning communication platform, which has been entirely self-funded, has been a catalyst for change in the communications field for over 13 years, enabling businesses and developers to connect with a global customer base. The company's success has led to new opportunities, and today, CEQUENS serves over 1,200 organizations in more than 150 countries through six offices worldwide. As part of its five-year expansion plan, the platform aims to launch several innovative services, revolutionizing the communication sector, by 2024.

On this occasion, technopreneur Karim Khorshed, Co-founder and CEO of CEQUENS, said:“As we celebrate our 13th anniversary, we are proud to say that CEQUENS is an Egyptian success story. Since our inception in 2011, we have generated 270 job opportunities in the region, focusing on Egypt, and fostering employment and skill development. Moreover, over 70% of CEQUENS' experienced leadership team is Egyptian. We are honored by the role we have played in the communications field and our contribution to Egypt's national growth agenda.”

“We have also always aligned with the state's“Digital Egypt” initiative, as CEQUENS has been a key player in driving digital transformation in Egypt. Our top priorities are facilitating technological advancement and empowering businesses in the digital era.”

Ahmed Shabrawy, Chief Research & Innovation Officer of CEQUENS, added,“CEQUENS has been a pivotal player in adopting and contributing to technological advancements. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology is steadfast. We are driven by innovation and eager to diversify our portfolio of services, which currently covers a full suite of offerings, including applications, communication APIs, and connectivity solutions. At CEQUENS, we integrate AI into our solutions, enhancing communication and fostering innovation. It's not just about adopting new technologies; it's about revolutionizing the way we connect and communicate.”

CEQUENS was founded in 2011 in Cairo, Egypt, and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It has expanded its activity through its diversified services that fall under three pillars: communication APIs, applications, and connectivity solutions. CEQUENS provides its solutions to more than 1,200 enterprise customers in 150+ countries, serving various industries, such as BFSI and Fintech, retail, logistics and delivery, and healthcare.

CEQUENS' clients include Google, Alibaba, Amazon, TikTok, Decathlon, Telegram, Vodafone, and Delivery Hero. CEQUENS is also a Meta WhatsApp Business partner and a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone voice services. Furthermore, CEQUENS is PCI DSS, ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 certified.