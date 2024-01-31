SHOCKING: 'Cheap And Vulgar', Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled For Her SEXY Dance Moves On National TV Show (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to recognition after a successful career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she appeared in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on YouTube and has given her more opportunities to demonstrate her talent. Nora has starred in several Bollywood films, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate.

The dancing diva, who also acted as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, recently received criticism for a raunchy dance performance on the dance reality programme Dance Plus Pro.

Also Read:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Couple took PM Modi's advice, know how

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nora Fatehi can be seen flaunting her dancing moves on the floor with her back to the audience. She jerks her hips and pours water from a bottle in slow motion. The judges and participants gasped in shock and amazement. The footage resumes with people hooting and applauding for her.

While the clip made it to the internet, netizens aren't too happy with Nora Fatehi for the same. One of them wrote,“Hate this kind of dance performance on a dance show which you thought you'll watch with your family.” Another one commented,“there was DID in my childhood and then there is this. anyways, i think kids don't watch this anymore. there's a bigger poison – youtube and reels. TV was the poison when i was young.” Someone else said,“Not acceptable..not everything everywhere it is to be sensualised.” A netizen stated,”It can belong the a particular culture but man does this looks cheap and vulgar. No aethetics or whatever and this thing with water cringeee.”

Also Read:

Chiranjeevi at Times Square: Star honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Nora is regarded as one of the best dancers in Bollywood today, having gained a global following and a devoted fan base with her outstanding performances and acting abilities. In addition to dancing in events and movies, Nora has previously judged dance reality programmes.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will soon share screen space with Vidyut Jammwal in the one-of-a-kind action film Crakk. She stated in a cheerful tone earlier last year that she had completed the film's entire filming. While Nora made her film debut in 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, she has now indicated that her upcoming projects are in different genres and would help her to grow as an actor.