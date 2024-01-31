Relax'in Naturally Reinforces Mental Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Synevit®'s Natural Mood Support Supplement Uses a Unique Combination of Ingredients to Balance Serotonin and Dopamine Synthesis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health has been in the spotlight in recent years. As conditions like anxiety and depression become more common and diagnosable, it's important for consumers to have options to address them based on the severity of each case. With milder mental health concerns, solutions like Relax'in can help naturally restore a sense of peace and balance to everyday life.

In 2019, WHO reported that one in eight people

around the world struggled with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depression standing out as the most common struggle. Those numbers rose after the pandemic and are noticeably higher in the United States, in particular. In 2021, the National Institute of Health reported that one in five

U.S. adults was living with a mental illness, while Johns Hopkins Medicine highlights that more than one in four

American adults suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder each year.

With mental health concerns on the rise, it's important for consumers to have options. There's no doubt that stronger pharmaceuticals are needed at times, and every individual should consult with their primary care physician when diagnosing a mental health concern. However, there are times when a gentler (though still targeted) natural solution is ideal.

Relax'in

is a natural mood support product that is perfect for these occasions. The science-backed formula is a natural mood booster that uses key ingredients to improve the synthesis of the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine within the body. For instance, 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) helps improve the production of serotonin in the brain. Among other things, vitamin B6 and Tyrosine are also critical for the production of serotonin as well as dopamine.

Relax'in's unique combination of these and other ingredients

work together to improve mood and memory. They also increase concentration and logical thinking and help with sleep and control of fine movements and motor skills. Restoring mental health balance with a natural alternative like Relax'in can also help avoid harmful habits rooted in mental instability, such as excessive alcohol consumption and smoking.

All that's required with Relax'in is to take one to two tablets per day after a meal. From there, its extended-release formula continues to work throughout the day. The product is vegan, gluten-free, GMP-certified, and made in the USA. In addition, each dose comes in blister packs to ensure that the ingredients don't degrade and remain potent and effective for several years.

"Our motto is 'Technology in Synergy with Nature®," explains SYNEVIT® founder George Cvetkovski. "We constantly engage in consultation with doctors and pharmacists to seek the ideal ratio of natural ingredients. This ensures that Relax'in provides genuine, powerful, and natural support for those with mental health concerns. In many cases, this helps our customers regain and maintain mental clarity and balance without the need to resort to stronger pharmaceuticals."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit .

