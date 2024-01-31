Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2024 - Market Dynamics Driven By Mounting Infertility And Lifestyle Factors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive analysis presents critical insights into the ART industry's current state and its potential trajectory.

The report reveals that the global market size for ART has witnessed significant growth, powered by emerging societal acceptance, advancements in technology, and the increasing prevalence of infertility. Market size is projected to surge from $38.04 billion in 2023 to a forecast size of $91.8 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

Highlighting essential trends, the report spotlights the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing IVF outcomes, the increasing adoption of egg freezing, and the emphasis on single-embryo transfer (SET) practices. Innovations such as preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) are also set to redefine personalized patient care within the industry.

Technological Breakthroughs Shaping Future Directions

The analysis draws attention to major industry players leveraging novel technologies to deliver improved ART services. Recent developments include the introduction of platforms utilizing artificial intelligence to optimize IVF processes, enabling embryologists and fertility specialists to refine clinical decisions and achieve better success rates.

Market Dynamics Driven by Mounting Infertility and Lifestyle Factors

With infertility affecting a significant percentage of the global adult population, demand for effective ART solutions has escalated. Concurrent lifestyle challenges such as rising obesity rates are also contributing to fertility issues, laying the groundwork for augmented growth in the ART market space.

Regional Insights and Competitive Landscape

The report covers a geographical analysis where Europe leads the ART market, followed by North America. Each region's growth dynamics are meticulously addressed, offering a clear understanding of the diverse factors fueling the market's expansion.

Within the competitive landscape, the material details strategic business moves, including acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations. Major corporations are identifying synergies and expanding their service capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the ART sector.

The report constitutes a valuable asset for stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and prospective industry entrants. It functions as a crucial resource for navigating the complexities of the ART market while mapping strategies aligned with future growth prospects.



