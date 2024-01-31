Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa Announces 'Destination Unlocked Package' In Thailand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerial View of Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites explorers to delve into the beauty of Khao Lak and experience premium stays with its Destination Unlocked Package

KHAO LAK, THAILAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As 2024 unfolds, the time has arrived for travelers to visit a new destination. Khao Lak, Thailand , has recently been listed as Top 6 destination for a romantic getaway. Abundant in natural beauty, this locale is an idyllic retreat for nature enthusiasts, conveniently positioned just 90 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites explorers to delve into the enchantment of Khao Lak and experience unparalleled premium stays. The resort provides an ideal sanctuary for families seeking an immersive and engaging escape.Introducing the Destination Unlocked Package – a meticulously crafted offering designed to provide guests with a seamless and enriching holiday experience. The primary objective is to unwind and savor the unmatched offerings of this tropical paradise.Key Features of the Destination Unlocked Package:Immersive Stays: Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa promises premium stays that redefine luxury.Nature Abound: Khao Lak, with its rich natural beauty, provides an idyllic haven for nature enthusiasts.Convenient Location: Just 90 minutes away from Phuket International Airport, making travel hassle-free.Engaging Escapes for Families: Tailored experiences for families seeking an immersive escape as resort activities are complimentary.Unparalleled Relaxation: The primary duty for guests is to indulge in relaxation and absorb the unmatched offerings of this tropical paradise.Daily Breakfast for 2 Persons: Kickstart your day with a delightful breakfast overlooking the breathtaking landscapes of Khao Lak and the Andaman Sea.Daily One-Course Lunch for 2 Persons: Savor a sumptuous lunch with a variety of culinary delights crafted by our skilled chefs.Daily Three-Course Dinner for 2 Persons: Indulge in a culinary journey with our exquisite three-course dinners, featuring local and international flavors.Daily Unlimited Drinks: Enjoy unlimited beverages from our all-inclusive list at any operating outlet between 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, ensuring your thirst is quenched throughout the day.Daily Resort Activities and Free Use of Non-Motorized Watersports: Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment and adventure with daily resort activities and complimentary access to non-motorized watersports.For those traveling with family or friends, an additional 3rd person can be accommodated at THB 1,600 net inclusive of breakfast and an extra bed. To unlock the full spectrum of All-Inclusive benefits, a supplementary THB 1,500 per person per night may be added, offering unlimited lunch, dinner, and drinks.The Destination Unlocked Package is available from now until June 2024.Don't miss the opportunity to create lasting memories in Khao Lak with Le Méridien Resort & Spa. Book your Destination Unlocked Package today or visit our website to get the best rates and become a Marriott Bonvoy member for more perks and enjoyable stays.For media inquiries, please contact:Jehan AbindanCluster Senior Marketing Communications ManagerCourtyard by Marriott, Phuket Patong Beach Resort & Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa...Mobile #: +66 837329810About Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa:Nestled on the pristine Bangsak Beach in Khao Lak, Thailand, just north of Phuket International Airport, Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa offers a haven for couples, families, and event planners alike. With a choice of 10 distinct accommodations, featuring spacious balconies or private terraces with direct pool access, guests can soak in the mesmerizing views of the resort pool and the Khao Lak coastline from 269 guest rooms. Explore a diverse culinary scene at our six restaurants and bars, blending local Thai flavors and international cuisine against a backdrop of panoramic ocean vistas. Our resort provides a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation, including three signature lagoon pools, a fitness center, a Kids' Club, and curated tours of Khao Lak's natural wonders. Whether hosting an intimate gathering on the Beach Lawn or a grand event in the versatile Grand Ballroom, Le Méridien Khao Lak invites you to discover the charm of this captivating destination, offering a memorable fusion of warm hospitality and the beauty of Khao Lak's surroundings.About Le Méridien® Hotels & ResortsBorn in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savoring the good life. With nearly 120 hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature program put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travelers to explore the world in style. For more information, please visit , and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.About Marriott Bonvoy®Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.###

Jehan Abindan

Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

66838329810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram