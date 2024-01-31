Matrix Awarded Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions At 5Th Rail Analysis & Excellence Summit 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 30th January, 2024: The award for "Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions" was bestowed on Matrix at the 5th Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence in Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on January 30th , 2024. Rail Analysis has honored the companies demonstrating innovative solutions, excellence and expertise in the metro, railway and station industry of India, which has grown many folds in the last few years and is poised for geometrical progress in the coming years.



On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, â€œWe are happy to win this award for Excellence In Safety, Security & Station Monitoring Solutions. We thank Rail Analysis for recognizing Matrix for our technologies, products and solutions. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical security and telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations.Â With 250+ R&D engineers, world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to designing cutting-edge products.Â This award is a validation of Matrix's innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.â€

