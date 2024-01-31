Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Draws Attention To Landmine Issues At International Event

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Human Rights
Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva participated in the 10th
board meeting of the Ombudsman Association of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Pakistan, Trend reports.
Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Federal Tax Ombudsman,
Aliyeva emphasized that the growing number of armed conflicts and
natural catastrophes pose major challenges to protecting human
rights and freedoms.
The Ombudsmen of Turkey, Morocco, Indonesia, Bahrain, and
Bulgaria all attended the occasion.
She emphasized that the initiatives aimed at achieving the UN
Sustainable Development Goals have weakened against the background
of these events and stressed the important role of national human
rights institutions in facing these challenges.
Aliyeva also touched upon the negative impact of military
conflicts on the environment. Speaking about the acts of
environmental terror committed in Azerbaijani lands during almost
30 years of occupation by Armenia, she emphasized the mine problem
faced by Azerbaijan. The Ombudsperson informed about the
construction and restoration works carried out in the territories
liberated from occupation to ensure sustainable settlement and safe
living for the inhabitants.
Highlighting that the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
will be held in Azerbaijan, Aliyeva noted that the decision on this
occasion is a vivid example of great trust and respect for the
country.
She also proposed to organize a joint event with the
participation of OIC Ombudsman Institutes, noting that it would
create opportunities for the exchange of positive experiences in
the field of environmental protection.
Several issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting
of the OIC Ombudsman Association. The importance of the
association's presence on international platforms was emphasized
during the presentations.
