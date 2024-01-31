Presidential Poll Poses Key To Azerbaijan's Future - Chief Rabbi Of Tel Aviv Mountain Jews

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Presidential
elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, are of great
importance for the future of the country, Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv
Mountain Jews and head of the community Shmuel David Yehuda Siman
Tov told the Independent Media Center (Election 2024), Trend reports.
He stressed the importance of the approaching extraordinary
presidential election for Azerbaijan's future and economic
development.
"This is Azerbaijan's first presidential election as a state
that has fully regained its territorial integrity and sovereignty,
as well as the first in the history of independent Azerbaijan.
Overall, as we have seen in recent decades, all elections in
Azerbaijan give strength and good morale to the candidate elected
by the people, so that this person will do everything possible to
safeguard the future of his state and the well-being of his
people," Siman Tov noted.
He claims that, despite living abroad, he is paying close
attention to the Azerbaijani election.
The Chief Rabbi expressed optimism that the president elected by
the Azerbaijani people in this election will develop the country in
all aspects and propel it to new heights among world
governments.
"My prayer for the Azerbaijani people is that there be no more
wars. . Let the citizens live in peace and tranquility, and let
everyone's welfare improve every day," he added.
To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was
launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
